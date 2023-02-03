Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 81,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 42.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 275,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 81,710 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 15.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $216,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $49.01.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Articles

