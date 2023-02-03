Creative Planning Purchases 11,393 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Creative Planning increased its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vale were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 89.6% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 20,677,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768,971 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 21.9% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,092,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vale by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,551,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,630,000 after purchasing an additional 198,699 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vale by 13.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,951,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vale by 0.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,305,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

VALE opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. Vale’s payout ratio is 2.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

