Creative Planning Purchases 11,822 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after buying an additional 1,943,618 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,036,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after buying an additional 513,211 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,171,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after buying an additional 466,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,045,000 after buying an additional 373,482 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,361,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

