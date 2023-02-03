Creative Planning Purchases 2,316 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after acquiring an additional 111,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 25.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,205,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 58.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,315,000 after purchasing an additional 260,564 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NJR opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $53.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $765.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

