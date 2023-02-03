Creative Planning Purchases 2,334 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Creative Planning raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

NYSE:AMH opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $43.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

