Creative Planning Purchases 2,845 Shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its holdings in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 1,301,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,140,000 after buying an additional 49,205 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,613,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 417,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after buying an additional 50,336 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after buying an additional 38,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter.

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52.

