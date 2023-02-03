Creative Planning Purchases 3,190 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Creative Planning raised its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $36.44 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCOM. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. CLSA lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

