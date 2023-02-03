Creative Planning Purchases 386 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Creative Planning boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE THG opened at $137.73 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.36 and a 1 year high of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.24.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

