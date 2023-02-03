Creative Planning Purchases 4,811 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Creative Planning grew its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in Lemonade by 2.5% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 120,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 23.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Lemonade by 8.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter worth $215,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMND opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.57. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $32.97.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.17 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.30% and a negative net margin of 145.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMND shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

