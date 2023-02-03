Creative Planning Purchases 62 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Creative Planning raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.
ALNY opened at $229.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.55. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $242.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.48.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.
