Creative Planning Purchases 6,229 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Rollins were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 101.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after acquiring an additional 251,800 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Rollins by 631.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,547,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rollins Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $36.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $43.06.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.29%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

