Creative Planning Purchases 846 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 1,286.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 102.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $111.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $119.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

