Creative Planning Purchases 934 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fortis were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTS. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Fortis by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Fortis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of FTS stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $51.66.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.