Creative Planning Purchases New Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFH. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $532,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $224,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $1,126,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Bread Financial Price Performance

NYSE BFH opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.91. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $74.80. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Bread Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.