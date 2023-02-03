Creative Planning Purchases New Stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,334,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 464,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 41,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 207,827 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 302,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 106,909 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the period. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Myovant Sciences Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.16. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $27.02.

In related news, insider Uneek Mehra sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $59,946.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Uneek Mehra sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $59,946.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $60,551.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,665,631.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,551 shares of company stock worth $283,453 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and MYFEMBREE, which is taken for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

