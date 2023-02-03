Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Creative Planning grew its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Greif were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth $291,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 80,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth $1,055,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Greif by 50.5% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Greif by 4.3% during the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.74. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.14). Greif had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $319,666.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,545,865.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,050 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $319,666.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,545,865.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $318,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,127,968.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,292 shares of company stock valued at $491,967 and have sold 15,794 shares valued at $1,135,896. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

