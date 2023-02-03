Creative Planning Raises Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,706 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 3.9 %

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $54.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.