Creative Planning Raises Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 26.0% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,334,000 after purchasing an additional 910,179 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 189.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,767 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,204,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Henry Schein Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.14.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

