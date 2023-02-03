Creative Planning Raises Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cognex were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Cognex by 3.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Cognex by 14.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 20.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $47.17. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $80.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $209.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

