Creative Planning Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 487.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EWA stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $27.16.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.