Creative Planning Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 433.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,090,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,336,000 after buying an additional 886,186 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,734,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of XME opened at $58.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $66.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

