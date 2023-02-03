Creative Planning Reduces Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 29,610 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,541,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $147,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,715 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Western Digital by 883.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,404,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,449,000 after buying an additional 3,956,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Western Digital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,893,000 after buying an additional 80,373 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Western Digital by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,259,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $146,120,000 after buying an additional 59,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Western Digital by 6.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,738,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $122,747,000 after buying an additional 168,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WDC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.05.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.72 and a beta of 1.65. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $63.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

