Creative Planning Reduces Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 328,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,444,000 after purchasing an additional 30,343 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3,415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 249,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after acquiring an additional 242,248 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 202,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 68,503 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $90.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.95. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $77.57 and a twelve month high of $107.47.

