Creative Planning Sells 1,454 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 147.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 13.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 14.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,787. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William George III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total value of $940,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,319,574.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,787. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,335. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FIX opened at $121.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.26. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.61.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

