Creative Planning Sells 1,496 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Celanese were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Celanese by 4.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 4.6% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in Celanese by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $126.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $162.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

