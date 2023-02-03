Creative Planning Sells 1,496 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Celanese were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 415.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

NYSE CE opened at $126.77 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $162.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day moving average of $106.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

