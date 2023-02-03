Creative Planning Sells 17,825 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,825 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 73.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 143,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 60,890 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,759 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 17.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.20. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 12.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.69%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

