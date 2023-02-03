Creative Planning Sells 2,035 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in PG&E were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PG&E by 800.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 918,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after buying an additional 816,763 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 904,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after buying an additional 59,097 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 190,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 113,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in PG&E by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Shares of PCG opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.06. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

