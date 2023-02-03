Creative Planning Sells 2,035 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in PG&E were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

