Creative Planning Sells 21,370 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,370 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSLV. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 24,389.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,988,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after buying an additional 2,975,941 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $9,360,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 168.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,491,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after buying an additional 935,558 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 28.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 244,518 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PSLV opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

