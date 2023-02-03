Creative Planning Sells 3,184 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 58.30 and a quick ratio of 58.30.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.89%.

(Get Rating)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (Capstead) operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Capstead earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.