Creative Planning Sells 3,184 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 58.30 and a quick ratio of 58.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.89%.

