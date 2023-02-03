Creative Planning Sells 5,535 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 66,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 232,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 65,615 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,667,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,018,000 after acquiring an additional 370,560 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Bank of America cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

