Creative Planning Sells 697 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 127.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 75,970 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 153.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 100,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 99,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA RYF opened at $61.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $68.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.