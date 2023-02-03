Creative Planning Takes Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of BFH opened at $43.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.14. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BFH. Stephens raised Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

