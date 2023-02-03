Creative Planning Trims Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 69,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $90.27 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.57 and a fifty-two week high of $107.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.95.

