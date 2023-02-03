Creative Planning Trims Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Creative Planning lowered its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,605,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,207,000 after buying an additional 3,146,220 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,341,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,042,000 after buying an additional 515,659 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,443.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,961,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,279,000 after buying an additional 5,830,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 231.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,801,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,807,000 after buying an additional 3,354,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $31.87 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.