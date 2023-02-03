Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Stock Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $87.69

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.69 and traded as low as $86.50. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN shares last traded at $86.55, with a volume of 22,311 shares traded.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.01.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 105,449 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.