Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Crown were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 5,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,313 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 43.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 5,439.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,081,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 78.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,787,000 after acquiring an additional 629,607 shares in the last quarter.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $89.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.26. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Crown

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.