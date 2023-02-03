Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Crown were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Crown by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $89.90 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Crown from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

