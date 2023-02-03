Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock Position Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Crown were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 328,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Crown by 1,040.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 71,193 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Crown by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Crown by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

Crown Price Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $89.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.26. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $130.42.

A number of analysts have commented on CCK shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

