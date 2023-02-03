Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,908,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,789,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE:CFR opened at $127.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.23. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.67 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

