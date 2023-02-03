Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Lowered to $136.00 at Truist Financial

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

NYSE CFR opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.99 and its 200-day moving average is $137.23. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $112.67 and a one year high of $160.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 30.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

