Daniel A. Simkowitz Sells 15,133 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,110,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.0 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

