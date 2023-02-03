Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Up 10%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating) shares were up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 201,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 909,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Datametrex AI Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.34 million and a P/E ratio of 8.00.

About Datametrex AI

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

