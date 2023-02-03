David P. Schenkein Sells 20,000 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,391.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,175.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

