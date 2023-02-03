Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $80.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $77.13 on Wednesday. Sysco has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average of $81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 111,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 120,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 195,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

