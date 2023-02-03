Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXL. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 359,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 161,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $17.92 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $52.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01.

