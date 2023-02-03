Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 94.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 6.7 %

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $52.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01.

