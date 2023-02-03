Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 182076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 185.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $890.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,872,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,677,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,500 shares of company stock worth $5,036,000. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 66.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth $33,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Further Reading

